Northumberland County Council call for further Government funding to expand food waste collections
For the past three years, a successful food waste pilot scheme has been underway to approximately 5,000 households in Northumberland and while £2.9million has been received from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to further boost this provision, the council says that an extra £1.5million is still needed to extend this service to all households across the county from April 2026.
It also said in its update that it is well underway with its plans for the project to ensure it can provide the most cost effective and efficient service to as many households as possible with the funding made available by Government.
Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “The funding so far is helping us make progress with our food waste plans.
“However, delivering this service across a large and rural county like Northumberland requires substantial investment. I know many people are wanting to be involved so the lack of funding might mean some are left out, which we don’t want.
“This is why I am writing to the Government to ask that this significant funding shortfall be met to ensure every household can benefit from this vital service.
“We look forward to receiving a positive response from the Government as soon as possible, so we can move forward with our plans.”
The collected food waste will be processed at anaerobic digestion facilities to generate renewable energy and a bio-fertiliser, which helps reduce carbon emissions while also improving soil health and fertility.
