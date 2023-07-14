The plans were approved on Tuesday after a previously-approved plan to convert one large property in Ashington into a single children’s home could not proceed as the purchase of the property was not secured.

The new plans will see properties acquired and registered as part of multi-building children’s homes, a new model for housing children who cannot live at home recently introduced by the UK government.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, the cabinet member responsible for children’s services, said: “As corporate parents, it is our responsibility as a council to provide a safe and stable home for the children and young people in our care.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said the project is part of "longer-term plans" after plans to buy Vlack Close House (pictured) fell through. (Photo by Google / Supplied).

“We have fantastic foster carers in the community and dedicated teams working in our children’s residential homes who go above and beyond to create a family environment, full of warmth, laughter and support.

“This investment will create six more places within Northumberland and is part of our longer-term plans to ensure as many young people as possible are able to stay within their home communities.”

The new plans, once complete, will see the number of places in children’s homes in Northumberland increase to 21.

Of the 57 Northumberland children living in children’s homes, only 10 currently reside within the county’s borders.