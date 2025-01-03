Northumberland County Council asks for residents' views in a budget questionnaire
The Cabinet has recently considered the latest position on budget planning ahead of the 2025-2026 budget, as well as the medium-term Financial Plan for 2025-2029.
Residents will now have the opportunity to tell the council about the services that are most important to them through a budget questionnaire –responses will then be used to help guide and inform the annual budget setting process.
Council leader, Glen Sanderson said: “We always knew that setting a balanced budget would be challenging given the significant budget pressures local government is under due to increased demand in adult and children's social care, special educational needs, homelessness and disability services.
“Despite this, we remain committed to ensuring our residents and our businesses receive the best services, and the most vulnerable people in our county are supported.
"It is imperative that our frontline services are protected so far as possible and they remain fit-for-purpose, meeting the needs of our residents.
“We continue to invest in education, and in our economy and will continue to maximise the opportunities we have for investment in our county through our involvement in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal and the North East Combined Authority.”
Each year the council must set a budget, which sets out its spending and investment plans and how its services will be funded.
Budget planning considers what efficiencies can be made to balance the budget, whilst ensuring the Council continues to deliver value for money and services that meet the needs of the public.
The budget questionnaire will be open at https://nland.uk/yoursay until January 28.
