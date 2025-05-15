Northumberland has agreed to pay a former foster carer £750 after she complained to the Local Government Ombudsman over her experiences with the service that saw her ‘attacked’ by the young person she was caring for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, known as Mrs Y, criticised the level of support and information providing during the processes around fostering, special guardianship and adoption.

The Ombudsman’s report states that Mrs Y and her husband were foster carers for five years between 2018 and 2023, supporting young people identified only as D, E and F.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time, it is reported that Mrs Y was ‘attacked’ by E, leading to the breakdown of the placement. The young person was replaced by F, who had a turbulent placement with Mrs Y that led to her leaving foster caring altogether.

Northumberland County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Morpeth. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

F is reported to have repeatedly ran away from the home address on a number of occasions, as well as exchanging verbal insults with Mrs Y, allegedly used drugs and shoplifted. Young person F also accused Mrs Y and her husband of physical assault, although these allegations were denied.

The Ombudsman inspector found fault with three areas of the council’s actions.

The council admitted it should have sought a respite placement for F – involving the young person going to another placement on a short-term basis – to attempt “reconciliation” to maintain the placement. This failure, according to the Ombudsman, caused Mrs Y injustice in the form of distress which the Council has agreed to apologise for and make a symbolic payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council admitted it did did not detail alleged verbal insults and physical assault against F in a formal letter, nor did it offer her independent support. In addition, it did not provide a summary of how the allegations were followed up and resolved, or of nay actions taken.

The council noted that Mrs Y received support from the social worker but did not have support from the fostering service as expected.

The Ombudsman said these issues caused Mrs Y “some injustice” and the there was a “failure” in not offering her independent support.

The report stated that the council should apologise to Mrs Y and make a symbolic payment in recognition of the distress caused by this fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ombudsman’s investigation found that the council had admitted there had been a “lack of evidence” from fostering services about an assessment of F’s behaviour o the household. The Ombudsman said the council “could have been more proactive in assessing the emerging risks for all the young people involved” and that a lack of risk assessments created “uncertainty”.

However, other aspects of Mrs Y’s complaints – including an accusation of the council mishandling the complaint and ‘cherry picked’ information – saw the Ombudsman find “no fault”.

Responding to the report, a spokesman for the county council said: “We accept the findings in the report and can confirm that the recommendations are being actioned and we have apologised to Mrs Y.

“We aim to provide the highest quality services to all our foster carers and young people in Northumberland and where lessons can be learnt we will always take action to improve.”