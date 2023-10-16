Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is hoped this will make dealing with complaints against members both simpler and quicker, and help the public to understand the process.

It comes after the council was warned earlier this year that it was taking too long to investigate issues raised about members.

In April, Lawyer Simon Goacher of Weightmans LLP completed a review into the system that called for changes into the handling of complaints. The new framework was drawn up by monitoring officer Stephen Gerrard.

Northumberland County Council has agreed the new procedure. (Photo by LDRS)

The document aims to set out clearly the parameters as to whether a complaint will or will not be investigated. Previously, many complaints were submitted that were not investigated, but “clogged up” the system.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s standards committee, Mr Gerrard explained what work had been carried out.

He said: “Members will recall that as a result of the turbulence over the last couple of years, it was suggested the role and the manner of the operations of the standards committee should be reviewed and looked at.

"I think it is fair to say that the previous arrangements were quite lengthy and I am not sure that everybody reading them would have been able to understand the situation simply.

“What I have tried to do here is to try and reduce it down to a short and simple document on the website, available to everybody who wishes to submit a complaint. Hopefully it will be clear to everybody submitting a complaint whether or not it will be heard.”

Mr Gerrard was assisted in writing the guidance by legal officer Neil Masson. The changes were welcomed by councillors on the committee.

Conservative councillor Gordon Stewart said: “It has to be quick, because it does not do either side any good to make it slow. This is an excellent way of moving forward.”

Labour’s Lynne Grimshaw added: “This is very simplistic and easy to follow. Thank you very much for compiling it. I think it is an excellent idea and format.”