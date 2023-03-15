News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland councillors slam suggested merger of region's fire services

Leading councillors in Northumberland have shot down a suggestion from one of the region’s top firefighters to merge three North East fire and rescue services.

By James Robinson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT

Tyne and Wear’s retiring chief fire officer, Chris Lowther, called for a major reorganisation of emergency services in the North East that would see Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service merged with the Tyne and Wear and Durham and Darlington brigades.

However, speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet, council leader Glen Sanderson said he would ‘never agree’ to a merger.

The safeguarding of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was one of the ‘red lines’ he insisted on before the landmark devolution deal for the North East was signed off.

Fire engine at Berwick Fire Station.
Cllr Sanderson said: “I did actually notice that there were some comments made by a fire officer around a potential idea or pulling together all the fire service. That’s absolutely not what we’re going to do in Northumberland.

“We will never agree to that and I will be speaking to this gentleman at some stage to have a discussion about it. I’m desperately keen to make sure we all fully support and acknowledge the great work they our fire and rescue service do in Northumberland, and long may it continue.”

Coun Colin Horncastle, who chairs the fire authority, added: “The Tyne and Wear service is nothing like the Northumberland service at all. The Northumberland service is a community, county council service totally embedded in the council.

“It does all sorts of community work and it would be a retrograde step for the inhabitants and businesses of Northumberland if we went down the Tyne and Wear model.”

Mr Lowther was speaking on the day he announced his retirement as Tyne and Wear’s chief fire officer. It comes after the £4bn-plus devolution for the North East was signed by council leaders.

The deal will see a new elected mayor take office next year, governing a combined authority that would stretch across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham. The deal does not include any funding or responsibility to deliver fire and rescue services – but that is a power held by mayors in Manchester and London.

Mr Lowther felt a fire service governed by the mayor would present a ‘significant opportunity to improve outcomes and make efficiencies’.

