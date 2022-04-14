However, with the humanitarian crisis putting aid services under pressure, donations and supplies are vital to ensure those fleeing Ukraine have access to basic supplies that are essential to maintaining good health and wellbeing.Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “As councillors we’ve been left as upset as everyone else by the terrible situation in Ukraine and like people across the county we’re doing what we can to offer help and support.“This is a great effort by a local company to both deliver supplies and help transport refugees and we were only too happy to provide some financial support from our small scheme funds.”Adrian Smith from Gardiners said: “We'll be transporting women, children and their pets who have lost everything and a lot of them are left with the clothes on their back and a couple of carrier bags.“We’ll be ensuring everyone we take gets food and drink for the journey and activities for the children, and depending where the refugees are resettled, we’ll look to make a number of journeys.“We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported us, donations large and small are appreciated, and this council contribution will help support the logistics of the trip – from ferry to fuel costs.”If you wish to donate towards the supply mission, visit https://gofund.me/8dda9cfe.