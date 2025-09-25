Northumberland councillors could be referred to police over potential criminal offences

Northumberland County Council’s top lawyer has said he is preparing to refer councillors to Northumbria Police over issues with their register of interests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monitoring officer Stephen Gerrard said he was taking external advice but had reached the point where referrals to the police were necessary.

Under long-established Government rules, councillors must disclose pecuniary – those related to money – and other interests that could influence their judgement. These include their employment, business interests and land ownership within the council area and are publicly available to review on the council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failing to disclose an interest is a criminal offence. If a councillor is found guilty of a criminal offence related to the register of interests, they can be fined up to £5,000 and disqualified from holding officer as a councillor for up to five years.

Northumberland County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Morpeth.

At a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Audit and Standards Committee, Mr Gerrard revealed that some councillors had failed to properly give details of their interests despite repeated warnings to do so.

Mr Gerrard said: “You have all been elected and as a result there is an obligation to fill out the register of interests. The vast majority – and I use the term advisedly – have filled them out in the spirit in which it is intended.

“There are a few which I think still fall short of the requirement. Strictly, that is an offence now but what I have done is written around and encouraged those people who I think have fallen short to meet the expectation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the extent that hasn’t been done now, I am likely to be referring a few to the police. It is a criminal offence to those people who have chosen to ignore my exultations to come up to standard.

“I shall leave it up to others to decide whether my judgement on that is right or not.”

Mr Gerrard did not identify the councillors in question.

Government advice states that elected councillors must act in conformity with the seven principles of public life. One of these is integrity – that “Holders of public office must avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence them in their work.

“They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends. They must declare and resolve any interests and relationships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government states that the register of interests should be “guided by this duty” and council monitoring officers should be given any information they request to keep the register up to date.

Councillors are not allowed to participate in the discussion of any business at a meeting that conflicts with their interest, nor can they participate in any vote. In many cases, the councillor must leave the room for the period the item is discussed.

Labour’s Cllr Lawerence O’Donnell questioned when the deadline would be for those members to stop a police referral.

Mr Gerrard replied: “I have arrived at that moment. I have spoken to the councillors and given them the opportunity to refresh. I am taking external advice on those councillors.”