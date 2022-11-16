At a committee meeting, council officers explained what systems were in place to help some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The support on offer in Northumberland for residents struggling with homelessness and rough sleepers has been praised by the authority’s deputy leader.

But Labour councillor Mary Murphy was concerned at the number of people who had become homeless after being a victim of domestic violence.

The report stated that the data showed the main reason for homelessness in Northumberland “remains consistently domestic violence”. Victims accounted for 115 of the 710 cases recorded in 2021/2022.

This was down from 2020/21, where victims made up 129 of the 533 cases. In comparison, just three alleged perpetrators were excluded from their property in 2021/22 – and none at all in 2020/21.

Calling for more to be done at a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee, Coun Murphy said: “It shows us that the victims and children are made homeless. Children often lose their school and face disruption to their health and learning.

“We have policy around removing perpetrators. I would like to see that figure fully in reverse and leave victims and children in their own homes, and make perpetrators homeless.”

Members heard that the council’s housing services currently manages four properties owned by the authority, providing 32 rooms and 73 bed-spaces for “temporary and emergency accommodation”. These are located in Berwick, Hexham, Ashington and East Cramlington.

In addition, there are also three self-contained flats in the north of the county. Increased demand for temporary accommodation has also seen the council acquire six more units of temporary accommodation via agreement with the council’s development company, Advance Northumberland, and by Purchase and Repair using Homes England funding. Four properties have also been acquired from external developer Bernicia.

In 2020, the council successfully obtained Government funding under the Rough Sleeping Initiative for three further properties and a tenancy support officer.

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Richard Wearmouth, said: “This is the message we need to be getting out.

