Northumberland councillor slams police commissioner's plan for council tax hike

The Conservative deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has slammed a planned increase in council take by Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth is currently consulting with the public plans to increase charges by 7.7% across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear. The commissioner warned that the force would face ‘significant budget challenges’ without the increase.

The above-inflation increase would amount to an extra 78p per month for a Band A property’s bills and a maximum £2.33 in a Band H household.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, branded the increase ‘huge’ and pointed out the previous Conservative Government had faced criticism from local Labour politicans over funding.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

Coun Wearmouth said: “For years Conservative MPs and councils have had to listen to former PCC Kim McGuinness and current PCC’s dubious claims that they weren’t getting enough money and it was all the last Conservative government’s fault that the PCC needed to put up tax.

“Fast forward to 2025 and yet again the PCC is imposing a huge tax increase on residents saying it’s necessary to avoid cuts. But now, surprise surprise there is no word of criticism saying that the Labour government hasn’t given our area enough money.

“Residents are asking whether the Labour government failed to give our area the money it needs? If so, why is the PCC not holding them to account for a lack of police funding?

“Or in fact is the PCC incompetent and wasting money on jobs for Labour cronies like her pointless deputy – a new post Mrs Dungworth created costing residents thousands every year?”

The Conservative administration, which took over at County Hall in 2017, has increased council tax in every budget it has set since then.

Newcastle city councillor Clare Penny Evans was appointed to the role of deputy PCC last summer. The role came with a a £65,000 pro-rata annual salary, with the councillor working three days a week.

Northumberland Tories raised concerns at the time about the need for the role. The force had not previously had a deputy PCC for a decade, since former chief superintendent Mark Dennett retired during Vera Baird’s first term in office.

Responding to Cllr Wearmouth’s comments, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said: “As part of her consultation, the Commissioner has explained setting the police precept is always challenging, particularly during times of high inflation, off the back of years of austerity, rising costs, and increasing demands on our police service.

“She has made clear she wants to sustain current policing levels and continue to meet the needs of the public. She has stressed we can’t expect a new Government to put a decade’s worth of cuts and underfunding right in a year – but has welcomed funding news from Government of around £3m for neighbourhood policing and eagerly awaits details of the police reform plans to help deliver efficiencies nationally across the police service.

“In the meantime, she is determined to work with the Chief Constable to deliver value for money for the people of Northumbria.”