After asking the leader of the local authority about the issue at a full council meeting yesterday (Wednesday), Coun Georgina Hill said afterwards that a public vote to approve the plans should have taken place “in the interests of democracy”.

Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham are all part of the multi-billion pound agreement, after a late twist over the last few months that saw Durham jump on board with negotiations that had initially involved the other six.

The North East public will then have eight weeks to have its say on the deal in the form of a public consultation, not in a referendum.

Coun Georgina Hill.

This led Coun Hill, independent councillor for Berwick East, to ask Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson the following question: “There will not be a referendum on establishing a North East Mayoral Combined Authority and a North East Mayor. Who made that decision and do you agree with it?”

Coun Sanderson replied that neither the Conservative or Labour parties proposed a referendum in their manifestos on this, but said that he planned an all members briefing and an “enormous” public consultation, and insisted that “we will listen to what they say and make sure that their voice really is well and truly heard”.

Responding, Coun Hill said that so-called consultation is different from having an actual vote and asked the leader: “How can you and colleagues expect to bring the public along with you on this arrangement when you have not held a referendum or even put this to a vote of the full council, of 67 councillors representing wards across the county?”

She also asked whether Coun Sanderson would “row away from this arrangement” if it became clear during consultation that residents of Northumberland were not supportive of it.

The leader said he was confident that when residents of Northumberland understood the benefits of devolution, they would be happy with it.

After the meeting, Coun Hill said: “When there is a proposed devolution of powers, there absolutely needs to be a referendum in the interests of democracy.

