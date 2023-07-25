A cabinet member at Northumberland County Council is calling on housing providers to do more to protect residents from anti-social behaviour.

Coun Gordon Stewart, who is the council’s portfolio holder for communities, described some practices of housing associations as “unfair” and a “recipe for disaster”.

He warned that some tenants can turn once-untroubled areas into a “ghetto” to the detriment of vulnerable residents.

Coun Stewart said: “I would like the larger social housing providers to be more victim-focused when dealing with ‘neighbours from hell’. This should start at the stage when homes are allocated.

“For example, placing younger and more challenging tenants with a history of alcohol and drugs problems into a street where elderly residents enjoy a quiet life is a recipe for disaster.

“It is unfair for the ‘troubled’ tenant to move into that type of area as well – of course their needs will sometimes be vast and will be catered for, but often the local services near where they are housed are not capable of supporting them.

“Such people can turn a lovely area into a ghetto quickly, with criminals being attracted there and mixing with those from other areas.”

Coun Stewart encouraged housing providers to request closure notices to deal with troublesome tenants. Introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure notice prohibits access to the premises for a specified period of time.

They are used when the police or local authorities is satisfied that the use of that particular premises has resulted, or is likely soon to result in, nuisance to members of the public or disorder.

Coun Stewart continued: “The use of closure notices send out a clear message to those who have no regard for the lives of others. I call upon the major housing providers to ask the police to apply for more of these.

“I am making representation to the Government to amend the legislation, allowing the larger providers to apply for the orders directly.

“This is not meant for simple and common fall-outs between neighbours, but those well evidenced long term disturbances such as numerous callers to houses for a short time, or regular drink and drug fuelled parties into the early hours, trampling of gardens wild dogs and kids, a house where the police and ambulance crews are regular attenders.

“Lets think about about communities first.”

Northumberland’s major housing associations all state a commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour. Advance Northumberland Homes – the largest private residential landlord in Northumberland and part of the council’s arms length development company Advance – say they take the well-being of tenants “very seriously”.