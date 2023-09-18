Watch more videos on Shots!

The Labour opposition group on the council accused Conservative councillor Richard Dodd of “mocking” the mental health struggles of a fellow councillor.

Coun Dodd, who represents the Ponteland North ward, made the comments at last Tuesday’s meeting of the committee during a discussion on the annual coroner’s report. He has since apologised.

The report revealed the number of inquests resulting in a suicide verdict had fallen to levels broadly similar to those before the pandemic. In 2022, there were 21 conclusions of suicide reached, compared to 44 in 2021 and 18 in 2019.

Ponteland North county councillor Richard Dodd.

Speaking at the meeting, Labour’s Coun Les Bowman, who represents the Holywell ward, revealed his own struggles with mental health and said that he had tried to take his own life in the past.

He said: “This is a fascinating report. For somebody who has been in the mental health team and, myself, I tried suicide on a few occasions.”

At this point, Coun Dodd interrupted to ask: “How did you get on, Les?”

While there was no discussion on the remark during the meeting, it has been criticised after a recording was uploaded to the county council’s YouTube channel. Northumberland Labour released a statement condemning the remarks and praising Coun Bowman for his bravery in speaking out.

A spokesman for the party said: “We are shocked at the comments made to Coun Bowman who has been brave to share his past whilst scrutinising an important report from the Coroner. Mental health is a serious issue, nobody should be mocked about it least by the chair of the health and wellbeing committee.

“It’s right to now question how seriously he takes mental health and the terrible number of suicides presented in the report. The council leader needs to decide if he endorses such remarks to someone with past experience but also question whether he thinks this is the right message to send out when we see senior Conservative politicians mocking someone who has struggled to the extent of attempted suicide.

“We are truly disgusted and want to reassure residents that we are committed to working hard with partners to improve services to all Northumbrians, including those suffering with mental health issues. We also encourage anyone suffering to seek support.”

Coun Dodd has now apologised for the remarks following the backlash.

He said: “I wish to apologise for a silly, but not malicious comment. I have apologised to the councillor and he has accepted my apology. I have learnt from this error of judgement.”

Coun Bowman confirmed that he had accepted Coun Dodd’s apology. He said: “Coun Dodd’s remark had gone over my head as I was focusing on the subject at hand, which is an important issue to people in my ward at this difficult time.