Draft budget proposals show Northumberland County Council intends to spend £30.45m on its local transport plan in 2024/25. This includes £4.45m added by the local authority to spend on minor C and U class roads.

Furthermore, there is an additional £5.77m allocated for pothole repair. This has been partly funded by the county council and central Government.

In comparison, the 2023/24 budget allocated £23.56m for the local transport plan.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said there was a “huge uplift” in terms of the “amount of cash being spent”.

He added: “We recognised we needed to do something more for our roads.”

The news was welcomed by Independent Group councillor Scott Lee and Conservative councillor Mark Swinburn.