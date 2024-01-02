Northumberland council pays out over £600,000 in compensation for uneven pavements since 2019
Northumberland County Council has parted with the most cash, handing out over £670,000 to settle 53 claims between 2019 and 2022.
One claim alone in 2021 cost more than £128,600.
A council spokesperson said: “Northumberland County Council works hard to ensure pavements across the county are safe for public use. Footways are inspected on a regular basis to identify and repair dangerous defects.
“The council has a significant annual capital programme for footway maintenance and resurfacing works and will be reviewing the data on accidents and incidents to help identify any emerging trends or issues. This information will be used to shape our priorities and maintenance allocations in the coming financial year.
“Through the new ‘Fix My Street’ portal, members of the public are encouraged to report issues such as uneven pavements so these can be resolved in a timely manner.”