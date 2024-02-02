Northumberland council mistakes over international business 'could not happen again' insists legal chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council’s participation in the Northumbria International Alliance, a healthcare consultancy operation selling expertise overseas, was deemed unlawful as it was run as an ‘unincorporated partnership’ for a commercial purpose, breaching the 2011 Localism Act.

A ‘lessons learned’ review was commissioned following the issue of a section 114 notice in the middle of a torrid spell for the council that saw a change in both political and officer leadership.

Speaking on the implementation of the review, the council’s top legal officer Stephen Gerrard said: “I think it would be exceedingly unlikely for the arrangements that happened before to happen again. That was as a result of circumstances at the time – they’re now so different I’m happy to give my assurance that they could not happen again.”