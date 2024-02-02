News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Northumberland council mistakes over international business 'could not happen again' insists legal chief

Council officials have claimed that its involvement in an unlawful international business ‘could not happen again’.
By James Robinson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council’s participation in the Northumbria International Alliance, a healthcare consultancy operation selling expertise overseas, was deemed unlawful as it was run as an ‘unincorporated partnership’ for a commercial purpose, breaching the 2011 Localism Act.

A ‘lessons learned’ review was commissioned following the issue of a section 114 notice in the middle of a torrid spell for the council that saw a change in both political and officer leadership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on the implementation of the review, the council’s top legal officer Stephen Gerrard said: “I think it would be exceedingly unlikely for the arrangements that happened before to happen again. That was as a result of circumstances at the time – they’re now so different I’m happy to give my assurance that they could not happen again.”

Finance chief, Jan Willis, explained that any commercial trading undertaken in the future would be done so via a limited company.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County Council