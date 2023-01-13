The meeting on January 17 will explore the delivery of the programmes three priorities of economic growth, inequalities and value for money.

Cabinet members are being asked to consider the opportunities the programme will bring for service improvement alongside proposed timescales and additional benefits.

The business case considers a number of transformational changes that will deliver financial savings, while making the council more modern, efficient and fit for purpose. This work will be carried out through seven workstreams:

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Best Services to Customers

Best Value for Money

Best in Class Commissioning

Best Use of Resources

Best use of Assets

Best Use of Technology

Best Talent and Opportunities

The Business Case sets out a programme of change estimated to achieve Council wide savings of more than £20million, which will be achieved over the next three years as the projects are delivered.

Glen Sanderson, council leader said: “As a council we are aware that our residents’ needs are changing, and we need to be mindful of that to meet demand, as well as consider current financial constraints.

“The Strategic Change programme sets out to redesign the way we as a council delivers local public services within the context of the ongoing challenges.

“This work is not about cutting services, but about modernising the way services are delivered and how the council operates to achieve the best outcomes for our customers and residents.