Increasing demand on social care for both children and adults is putting Northumberland County Council in an “unsustainable” position.

That is the warning from Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, as he pointed to an overspend of more than £50 million on those services in the last five years.

Officials are predicting an overspend of £6.8 million this year alone. This is being driven by an overspend of just over £2 million in adult services and a £7.79 million overspend in children’s services – partially offset by underspend in other areas.

Cllr Sanderson, who revealed he had written to Government ministers requesting more financial support, said: “We have spent over £50 million more on those services. That is unsustainable.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“Cabinet have been very clear about the need to work on an invest to save programme to try and help with the issues. This work will make a difference, but it won’t make enough of a difference to make these issues go away.

“I have written to the two secretaries of state to say we really do need extra government help. That is along with other council leaders who are in exactly the same position.

“Care for children and those with special educational needs are every bit as important as those in our mainstream schools. I don’t want to see any lack of care that they get and they will continue to get the care they need.”

In adult services, there has been an increase in demand for services to support vulnerable people with complex care needs. In the past 12 months, the number of care packages has increased by 83, including 18 packages where the cost of care is over £100,000 a year.

A report to members states all care packages are currently being reviewed to “better manage resources”, with a view to meeting a targeted saving of £3 million.

Finance director Jan Willis, on the invest to save programme across both children and adults’ services, said: “It is looking increasingly difficult. We are forecasting increased demand over the next few years.

“I think we are doing everything we can to get ahead. Audrey Kingham (executive director of children’s services) has been working really closely with us to bring forward a whole raft of measures to help us manage and mitigate some of the strong and increasing demand we’re seeing.

“We have opened a new children’s home in Pegswood and we are looking to do more of that. We have an investment proposal to open another group home with 12 beds.

“We are trying to be on the front foot and plan for further demand to come through. We are also reviewing the amount of money we pay to our foster carers and launching a new foster carer recruitment campaign as we do appear to be falling behind a bit with what we pay our foster carers compared to what others get across the region.

“In adult services we are obviously looking at what is driving that increase in very complex cases that has been coming through. We are piloting a triaging approach which is aimed at trying to intervene at an earlier stage to delay the amount of time people are coming into care.

“That pilot is looking very promising but it is very early days yet.”