Northumberland council leader slams 'appalling' Northern Powergrid response to Storm Arwen

The storm caused chaos last November, with some residents left without power for up to two weeks while water supply and communications were also badly affected.

Cllr Glen Sanderson was speaking at a meeting of the council’s county emergency committee, which had met to discuss an update report on community resilience being put together along with the recommendations from the Storm Arwen review task and finish group.

Cllr Sanderson said: “Poor communication and irresponsible promises were given out and there was the appalling measures that they put in place for communication with us as county councillors and the county council as a whole, as well as our residents.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

“We as county councillors had to put up with a whole range of emotions – desperation, annoyed, crying – we picked up an awful lot of that which is fine, because that’s our job.

“But, are we satisfied that the Powergrid are capable of making improvements across the piste? Are we satisfied that they have learnt their lessons and made the significant changes that are needed?

“Not many things really make me angry, but how they behaved then still makes me really angry.”

Northern Powergrid working to repair storm damage.

However, Helen Hinds – the council’s business resilience and emergency planning lead – was not convinced.

Speaking in response to the questions posed by Cllr Sanderson, she said: “I can’t sit here and say hand on heart yes, I’m totally satisfied. I think partially would be my answer.

“I think they’ve improved their technology. If their website stays up and provides accurate information, and people can access it – meaning they have access to power and the internet – then that will relieve some of the issues. But, there is a massive assumption that people can access the website.

“Some of the welfare arrangements they put in place worked in some areas, but didn’t in others. If we do get something as big as Storm Arwen, will we get it all right? I’m not sure we would.