Northumberland council leader confirms council tax rise in budget

Council tax in Northumberland is set to rise – but the council leader has insisted frontline services will not be the victim of spending cuts.

Cllr Glen Sanderson was speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, where the final draft of the budget was approved by members before going before full council next week. The leader said he was “proud” of the budget that had been produced.

However, recent weeks have seen an ongoing row between the Conservative-led administration and the Labour opposition over the council’s funding settlement from Government. The Tories insist the settlement is “disappointing”, while Labour have pointed out the grant has increased by £20 million.

Cllr Sanderson also repeated claims that the council had hoped to reduce council tax in the budget before the settlement was revealed. While last year’s two-year budget did include a 2.99% increase, the Tories have maintained they would have cut residents’ bills had a better settlement come from Government in December.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

He said: “It’s been disappointing in terms of the way we wanted to do the second year of the budget. We had hoped that we would have made new service initiatives and been able to reduce council tax, but unfortunately the settlement we received hasn’t allowed us to do that.

“Some councils are raising council tax by up to 10%. The police and crime commissioner is increasing it by 7.7%.

“Our increase will be 2.99%, just slightly more than the rate of inflation at a time when we have all these extra costs coming in.

“Local political activists say the council has received £20 million more, which is absolutely true – but what is not factored in is the extra costs that the council has had to pick up. These are a whole raft of new initiatives that we have to do locally.

“It doesn’t take into account the extra costs of adult social care and children with special needs, nor of the new tax increase in National Insurance which will cost us millions. There are also a number of other areas which we will have to pick up.

“Nevertheless, I am so proud we have a budget we can put to council next week which shows we are sound financially, at a really difficult time. We are in a position to bring a budget that will protect our frontline services, free town centre parking and free parking for the first hour at all our country parks.

“The budget will continue to allow us to build our super schools and provide a set of leisure facilities that are the envy of many councils. We will do our best to make sure that despite all of that, we provide all those things we provide.”

The increase, which would come into force from April, will see council tax bills for a Band A property increase by £35.33 a year, bringing the total up from £1,181.64 to £1,216.97.

Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson defended the Government’s settlement.

He said: “It’s fantastic news that the Labour Government is granting Northumberland Council £20 million. This is the biggest investment in our area after 14 years of a Conservative Government.

“All documents produced by the Conservative Council show a planned year-on-year increase in council tax, just as they have done every year since 2017 when they took control of Northumberland County Council.

“What has been overlooked in any discussion so far is the excellent news regarding road funding, amounting to £8 million. Additionally, there has been an increase in funding for Adult Social Care, SEN, schools and more, all receiving the most generous investments seen after 14 long years of Conservative rule.

“The list of positives continues, and frankly, pretending that everything is worse will not resonate with Northumbrians. We need a fresh start in May with a new Labour council that can utilise this new funding effectively, prioritise the needs of Northumberland residents in decision-making, and restore the council’s reputation, while ensuring that basic services and the staff delivering them are well supported.”

Government figures show that the council will receive a total of £341.4 million for the dedicated schools grant in 2025/26. This is up from £316.8 million in 2024/25 and £291.2 million in 2023/4.

In terms of highways funding, the council is expected to receive £8.5 million from Government via the North East Combined Authority (NECA), on top of £21 million already received from Westminster via the Local Transport Plan. Last year, the council received £26.2 million in funding from the Department for Transport, with no additional grant provided via the combined authority.