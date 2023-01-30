Northumberland council leader calls for full investigation into potential unlawful exit payments

It was also stressed that the issues arose ‘under previous management’ and not under the current administration.

Last week, it was revealed that top officers at the council were looking into eight payments made to former employees made between 2017/2018 and 2021/2022 either as part of a redundancy package or a mutual agreement to leave the authority.

The local democracy service asked the county council if it could confirm who had signed off the payments, but this information has not been provided.

County Hall in Morpeth.

Conservative leader Cllr Glen Sanderson said: “I’m very keen to stress the issues arose under the previous management and not in this administration. I’m most concerned about it and have asked for a full investigation.”

Cllr Sanderson said last week that he had “strong views” on the fact he had been “excluded” from discussions around the payments.

Cllr Sanderson was elected as leader of the council in September 2020, replacing Cllr Peter Jackson after the latter lost a vote of no confidence. Speaking at last week’s audit committee meeting, Cllr Jackson said the “very large payments” had not been reported to the leader and the cabinet.

Cllr Jackson also said one of the payments totalled more than £570,000.

The payments are now being investigated by the council’s monitoring officer, Suki Binjal, and Section 151 officer Jan Willis – the authority’s top legal officer and financial chief respectively.

They will decide whether the payments were made unlawfully and if a section 114 notice needs to be issued. One of these notices was issued last year when unlawful expenditure related to the council’s international health consultancy business was uncovered.

