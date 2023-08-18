Northumberland council audit committee chairman to stand down after 'tough' time

Stephen Watson was appointed as chairman in 2021, having previously served as an independent member for over a year.

His resignation comes just three months after he was re-elected for a further year in May.

Announcing his decision, Mr Watson, said: “It has been an honour to serve Northumberland County Council over the past few years.

Stephen Watson chairing a meeting of Northumberland County Council's audit committee. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

“Regretfully, due to other personal commitments, I no longer feel I have the capacity to do this vital role justice.

“I wish whoever takes the role forward after me well as the committee continues on the next stage of its journey.”

Leader of the Council, Glen Sanderson, said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Stephen for the substantial and positive contribution he has made to Northumberland and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Watson will continue to chair September’s meeting and the process to recruit a new independent chair will now begin.

During his time as chairman, Mr Watson has overseen numerous important issues – most recently at July’s meeting, where reports into unlawful expenditure at the council were scrutinised.

The leader of Northumberland Labour, Coun Scott Dickinson, said a “truly independent” successor needed to be appointed.

Coun Dickinson said: “Stephen has worked hard to try and guide the committee through some difficult times. I am sad to see him leave post, but I can understand his decision.

“I wish him well and thank him for trying to be the strong independent chairman the committee needs and deserves. I truly thank Stephen for sticking with this role when it was tough and overcoming obstacles thrown his way.

“It is critical that the recruitment process now finds someone to carry on the work of Stephen – but most importantly, someone who can be truly independent without fear or favour. This process needs to be led in a truly transparent way which I have already written to the CEO about.