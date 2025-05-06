Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of the Conservative group on Northumberland County Council has set out how he intends to work with other parties after the local elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives won the most seats for the third successive election, but are now nine seats short of a majority following a surge in support for Reform.

The Tories are on 26 seats, while Reform have 23, meaning it is likely the Conservatives will continue to lead the council.

The council’s remaining 20 seats are split between Labour, Independents, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. It means some coalition – whether formal or otherwise – will be needed to get votes through council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I would say that I am looking to work with any party that wants to share the success of Northumberland – not just past successes but the ones ahead of us too.

“It is about commitment, ambition and passion for the county council and all the people that work in it and are supporting the range of services that we provide across the county. I want to maintain our progress.

“We have quietly got on with council business over the past four years, with numerous changes – all for the good. I want that to continue and I think the people of Northumberland want that to continue too.”

The full council, including all new members, will meet publicly for the first time on May 21 at 3pm. The meeting will see the leader of the council confirmed by a vote of members.

Coun Sanderson has led the council since 2020, when he replaced Peter Jackson after the latter lost a vote of no confidence. Under his leadership, the Tories secured a majority of one in 2021, but governed as a minority administration for the majority of the term after a by-election later that year.