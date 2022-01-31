Northumberland community votes overwhelmingly in favour of neighbourhood plan

It follows a referendum which will result in the adoption of a neighbourhood plan for their area.

An overwhelming majority (94%) voted in favour of using the plan to make decisions on planning applications.

The Longframlington Neighbourhood Plan will form a key part of the planning process for this area and be part of the statutory development plan for Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longframlington.

This means that future planning decisions in the parish will be made in line with policies in them, unless ‘material’ considerations indicate otherwise.

The plan was prepared by Longframlington Parish Council who were supported throughout the process by Northumberland County Council’s neighbourhood planning team.

It focuses on a range of planning issues identified by the local community. These include: protection of the settlement boundary, housing development suitable for the parish, support and protection for local facilities and recreation areas, and conservation of the environment.

The plan has passed independent examination and will be officially adopted, or ‘made’, at a cabinet meeting in March.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: "This neighbourhood plan is testament to the hard work of many dedicated people in this community, and I am very pleased to see it come into effect.”

Work is under way on the preparation of neighbourhood plans in over 20 other parishes across Northumberland, while 18 neighbourhood plans are already in place.