Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson in Seahouses.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, has expressed his concern at the shortage of affordable homes.

He also claims that a growing number of landlords are abandoning the private rented sector in favour of holiday lets.

"Our already high house prices have jumped in the last six months, boosted by second and holiday home investors but also those seeking to escape the city now they can work from home,” he said.

"The private rented sector is reducing as more landlords switch to holiday letting, just this week three families have contacted me who are being evicted and have nowhere in the area to go.

"The existing social housing stock is inadequate and has huge waiting lists. The result is dying communities and local businesses which are struggling to get sufficient staff.”

He has written to the trustees of the Lord Crewe's Charity, a major landowner around Seahouses, to ask if it can help.

'I've written to the trustees to ask their intentions for the land off Broad Road between Seahouses and North Sunderland,” said Cllr Renner-Thompson.

"It is the only land within the three parishes of Beadnell, North Sunderland and Bamburgh within the settlement boundary of the Neighbourhood Plan, and at the moment we are in a housing crisis.

“We desperately need a new social housing scheme in the village and the county council is aware of this. I believe this could be achieved with the support of the Trust.'