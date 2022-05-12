Northumberland civic head presents magnificent sum to rugby legend Doddie Weir

Each year the incoming civic head of the county council nominates one or more charities which they promote and hold fundraisers for during their term of office.

Cllr Ian Hutchinson chose to support the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up by former Scottish international rugby player Doddie Weir who is suffering from the debilitating disease.

Cllr Hutchinson met with Doddie recently to present him with the cheque for his charity which has raised millions to conduct research into MND, help find a cure and to offer support to those suffering this terrible disease and their carers.

Cllr Ian Hutchinson presents Doddie Weir with a cheque for MND.

The councillor organised various fundraising events prior to the pandemic and lockdowns. These included a sponsored race night, a Christmas fair, a choir night as well as raffles, donations and charity events.

He said: “Motor Neurone is a cruel and devastating disease for which there is currently no cure. I have been amazed by the fundraising efforts of Doddie and his continued bravery in fighting this brutal disease. I, like so many others, wanted to play my part in supporting such an important cause.

“I hope that this contribution will assist in a small way in research for a cure and I thank everyone sincerely for supporting me in raising funds and their kind and generous contributions.”