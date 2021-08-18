An application for 36 more static caravan pitches at Tindle’s Hill Caravan Park, near Longhorsley, is to be determined by councillors.

Applicant Helen Bell wants to develop neighbouring agricultural to the south-east of the site.

If approved, the number of caravan pitches on the site near Brinkburn Priory would increase from 52 to 88.

Tindle's Hill Caravan Park.

There have been no objections by local residents but Brinkburn And Hesleyhurst Parish Council has raised concerns about ‘the creeping expansion of this site’ since the original application was approved in 1995.

But a letter of support from a local resident welcomes the boost to the local economy the proposal may have in terms of supporting nearby services.

James Bellis, senior planning officer at Northumberland County Council, reports: ‘The locations of the 36 additional pitches have been reviewed and are not expected to lead to an obstruction to the highway or the safe operations of the development and there are no objections in principle to the extension of the existing caravan site.’

However, he notes additional traffic could cause more damage to the carriageway edges and verges along the U4039. A condition to secure details of the number and location of any widening/passing places is recommended.

Mr Bellis concludes: ‘It is considered that the proposal will result in an acceptable form of development that will be consistent with the appearance and character of the existing property without causing unacceptable detriment on amenity levels or on the appearance of the surrounding area.’

The North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee is meeting on Thursday.