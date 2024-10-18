Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has launched its Neighbourhood Pipeline campaign to encourage people to look out for those needing extra support this winter.

With research revealing that 87% of people in the North East like their neighbours and 70% have helped out a neighbour in need, NGN wants to harness neighbourly relations to reach priority customers.

NGN wants community-based groups and organisations to sign up to Neighbourhood Pipeline and pass on information about gas and carbon monoxide safety, energy efficiency and additional support services available to their hard-to-reach customers, including over 65s, families with children under five, those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, those who don’t speak English as a first language, rurally isolated people and people struggling financially.

Eileen Brown, director of customer experience at NGN, said: “Some of our priority customers may not have access to a computer or online information. They might not be able to read the leaflets we post through their door or understand the language we write in, but they might trust a good neighbour or someone who runs a community group or place of worship they attend and be grateful for the potentially life-changing information you have access to.

Northern Gas Network has launched its Neighbourhood Pipeline campaign.

“Together we are stronger, so please pledge your support and help us to reach as many of our priority customers as possible.”

The information Northern Gas Networks wants passed on is available in a toolkit that can be downloaded at https://www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/neighbourhoodpipeline/

Individuals who pledge support will receive a free coffee as thanks and organisations will be entered into a draw to win one of five warm and learn lunches for up to 50 service users.