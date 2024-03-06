Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Terrace and the surrounding areas, including the back lanes, have been cleared following increasing complaints of fly tipping, littering, dog mess, and overflowing bins from residents.

In a letter to locals, Whitley Bay councillors John O’Shea, Sandra Graham, and Joe Kirwin, said the area would be cleaned up and now regularly spot checked by the council’s “environmental hit squad”.

The letter also stated: “We also plan to reach out to any local businesses who use the back lanes to ensure they are disposing of waste properly”.

An example of the rubbish and fly tipped mess in the back lanes of Victoria Terrace, Whitley Bay. (Photo by LDRS)

Cllr John O’Shea said: “Litter at the rear of the terrace has been an ongoing problem for some considerable time and has created concerns among residents, particularly the fly tipping and overflowing bins.

“Often foodstuff is left there, which could create problems with vermin getting in. It is a big problem and we are really trying to tackle the issue.”

The number of fines issued for fly tipping across the UK dropped by 19% from 91,200 in 2021/22 to 73,000 in 2022/23.

The court fine has increased from £466 in 2021 to £526 in the same period.

A spokesperson for North Tyneside Council said: “In response to feedback from residents, our environmental teams have cleared the back lane behind Victoria Terrace and the surrounding area.

“Fly tipping, littering, and dog fouling have a negative impact on our communities, and we will continue to deal with and investigate these incidents when they occur.

“Our teams are working hard to keep North Tyneside clean and tidy through initiatives such as Neat Streets, which has seen new staff, vehicles, and equipment deployed across the borough.

"We ask residents to continue reporting any environmental concerns they have, so that we can always identify issues and take swift action.”