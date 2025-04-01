Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland grassroots football club is set to miss out on £320,000 after the Government pulled the plug on the fund.

North Sunderland Football Club had applied for a grant under the Community Ownership Fund. The application had scored well and club bosses were optimistic of success – but the Government closed the fund before any cash was paid out.

The Seahouses-based club, which plays in the Northern Football Alliance league, had hoped to use the money for a new 3G pitch and purpose-built clubhouse with cafe/bar and changing facilities. Currently players get ready in two old, re-purposed shipping containers.

Bamburgh ward county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson said: “When so many grassroots teams are struggling, NSFC are a real success story. The £320,000 application to the fund had been received and scored well, the club were confident of getting the cash.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson at North Sunderland Football Club. Photo: Guy Renner-Thompson.

“The government shutting the doors on the fund early is devastating but we won’t give up. The planning application for the clubhouse is with the council now who have waived 50% of the planning fee.

“Other sources of funding are out there but they are small amounts in comparison to the Community Ownership Fund.”

North Sunderland FC is run exclusively by volunteers, and fields two senior teams and six junior teams with players from across north Northumberland. They have recently started training sessions for children in Reception and Year One.

The club, which is well supported by local residents and businesses alike, were the winners of the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup after triumphing against Blyth Town. It was the first ever cup it has won in the Northern Alliance in its 133-year history.

A spokesman for the Government said: “Due to the challenging inheritance left by the previous government we took the difficult decision to close the Community Ownership Fund, but we are determined to boost opportunity in our communities.

“That’s why we are introducing new powers to help local people take control of valued community spaces, and investing £100 million to support new and upgraded pitches, changing rooms and clubhouses across the country.”

It was also pointed out that the Government has recently announced a £100 million investment to revamp local sports facilities across the UK. The investment will target deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented groups.