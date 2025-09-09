Twelve community projects have received a total of over £11,500 in small grants to celebrate the 800th anniversary of North Shields in creative, inclusive and inspiring ways.

They are part of the North Shields 800 celebrations, bringing people together through heritage, arts, and community events to honour the town’s past, present and future.

The grants are managed by North Tyneside Voluntary Organisations Development Agency (VODA), with nine projects funded by community grants through the National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players, and three supported by generous donations from local businesses.

Grants of £500 to £1,000 are helping local organisations and individuals run brand-new activities that explore North Shields’ history and engage the community. These include exhibitions, performances, creative workshops, public artworks and community events.

Two types of grants were available:

The National Lottery Heritage Fund Community Grants for not-for-profit groups, partnerships and community organisations

Corporate Community Grants for self-employed creatives, with a focus on supporting underrepresented groups.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund projects are:

Step Through Shields – A walking trail with puzzles and stories at key heritage sites, from Live Well With Cancer.

STEM - Construction kits and workshops celebrating the Stephenson brothers in North Shields community centres, from Window on the World.

Voices of North Shields – A video project capturing local voices and memories, from Write on the Tyne.

A Feast Through Time – A medieval banquet with schoolchildren and older residents, from High Kicks CIC.

Our Heritage – World War II-themed workshops for children at East End Youth Centre.

Cinders on the Breadline – A modern Cinderella play tackling social issues, from Wild Roses Theatre Group.

Community Creative Project – Storytelling and hair braiding workshops for ethnic minority families, from Teakisi.

Linskill Portraits – A gallery showcase day of portraits by local art students, from the Linskill Development Trust.

North Shields Youth Group – Street art workshops exploring young people’s views of the town, with YMCA North Tyneside Youth Group.

The Corporate Community Grant projects are:

Poems on Walls – Public poetry displays inspired by local history and culture, with Richard O’Brien in collaboration with I Love North Shields.

Home Ed Community Mural – Textile workshops for home-educated children, from Stitched by Steph.

Photography Collective – A community photo walk and exhibition celebrating the Fish Quay, from I Love North Shields.

Chair of the North Shields 800 Committee Sir Alan Campbell MP said: “It is wonderful to see so many original and creative ideas being brought to life as part of the North Shields 800 celebrations.

“Thanks to National Lottery players and local businesses, people can celebrate this historic occasion in their own way and help make North Shields 800 a true reflection of our diverse and vibrant town.”

Keith Hardy, Deputy CEO at VODA and Chair of the North Shields 800 Funding Sub-Group said: “We’re delighted to be able to enhance the North Shields 800 programme with new and exciting community events and activities to mark this historic milestone. Keep an eye on the North Shields 800 website for more details."

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “North Shields has a lot of history to celebrate as it marks its 800th anniversary, and we’re delighted to be supporting these community grants thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

“The scheme is a great way for local people to connect with the heritage that matters to them the most, and we look forward to hearing more about the varied history of the area and the fascinating stories that have shaped the town.”