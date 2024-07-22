Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to install solar panels on a church in north Northumberland has been lodged with the county council.

If it is approved, there will be a total of 33 panels on the rear roof, south facing, of St Paul’s Church in North Sunderland.

A heritage statement submitted as part of the bid includes setting out the history of the grade II listed building, which was built in 1833-34 to a design by Anthony Salvin on the site of a medieval pele tower that was demolished 1832-33.

Its conclusion includes the following: “The panels would reduce the cost of the electricity for the building and ensure that the church is more financially viable going forward, reducing the overheads and providing more funds for maintaining the building.

St Paul’s Church in North Sunderland. Picture by Google.

“To start with, the church would not use a huge amount of the electricity produced, but it is expecting a higher use in the future and with battery storage, the church would have resilience in the case of power cuts.

“It is the church’s view that the harm caused to the heritage asset is vastly outweighed by the public benefit.”

Local county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson has thrown his support behind the project. He said: “I fully support St Paul’s application in North Sunderland for solar panels on the roof.

“The solar panels would help secure the future of the church by reducing energy costs, keeping it a viable building for religious and community events.

“Being on the south side of the building, the panels wouldn’t be seen from the main road and wouldn’t take away from the listed building.”