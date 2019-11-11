Noise fears for new homes to be built near Northumberland dog kennels

The proposed site of 68 new homes off Togston Road.

As previously reported, controversial plans for 68 houses in North Broomhill, which objectors claimed would increase the size of the village by 45%, were narrowly approved last month.

Persimmon’s bid for land north-east of Guyzance Avenue, off Togston Road, required the chairman’s deciding vote to give it the go-ahead, as recommended by planning officers, at the October meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Now, Allison Bryson, who runs Togston Barns Kennels, which houses up to 22 dogs just one field away, is worried about how it could affect her business if new homeowners complain about the noise.

She said that while she had heard about the proposals last summer from a resident, she had no idea that the application was due for a decision until she saw a newspaper article ahead of the planning meeting and that while she immediately contacted the county council, she did not get a response until after the vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she spoke to the planning department, she claims that she was first told that all local businesses will have been looked at, but was later told that they didn’t consider her to be that close.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I don’t think I would get permission to have a kennels,” she said. “It will affect me if they start complaining and that’s not fair.

“There are houses on the other side, but there are big structures in between. I have been here four years and never had complaints.”

While Allison has had the business for four years, the previous owners ran it for 18 years, so the kennels have been in operation on the site for 22 years.

“People are going to be buying off plan and then discovering there’s a dog kennels next door,” she added. “It’s a family business and it’s a big concern.

“I’m really disappointed it’s not been highlighted to the councillors. I’m not against the development so long as people are aware when they are buying a house.”

Allison also said that while she would be happy to make some adjustments, she wouldn’t accept anything that involves costly and complicated changes to her business.

A Northumberland County Council spokeswoman said: “Residents at Togston Barns were consulted on this application when it was received in 2018.

“If a consultee makes a representation on an application, their views are considered during the planning process and they are also notified when the application is due to come before a committee.”