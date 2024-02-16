Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tariffs were increased by 5% across the board last year in the face of spiralling fuel costs. At the time, it was agreed to review the tariff again in 12 months time.

At Wednesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Licensing Committee, members were told that fuel prices had fallen slightly on last year. It was felt that, when considered alongside increases in interest rates and car insurance costs, the fares should remain as they are.

The basic tariff begins at £2.70 for the first 500 yards, followed by an additional cost of 10p every 82 yards. There are different tariffs for larger vehicles and in place on holidays such as Christmas.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Alex Wallace said; “I appreciate showing us what the cost of fuel is. We all know insurance has gone up and the cost of hackney carriage and private hire insurance is much greater than on a private vehicle, for obvious reasons.”

Coun Ian Hutchinson added: “There has been nothing from the trade at all complaining about the price. There has been in the past, saying it is not enough.

“Fuel prices have gone down and there are no complaints. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

