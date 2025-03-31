No guarantees over long-term future of free car parking at Blyth and Newbiggin beaches
Residents and visitors can currently park for free at Blyth and Newbiggin to access the beach. Charges have controversially been introduced elsewhere on the North East coast, including at Seaham in County Durham.
Coun Eileen Cartie, who represents Blyth’s Wensleydale ward on Northumberland County Council, stressed the importance of keeping free parking at the coast. Ahead of local elections in May, the Labour councillor urged the next administration – whoever it may be – to continue with the policy.
Addressing Conservative council leader Glen Sanderson, she said: “You know for a fact that I fought really hard and campaigned to keep free car parking along the coastline. I am so pleased that you’re keeping it in the town centres, that’s excellent because we need our businesses to work.
“I am so pleased you listened to what we wanted and you kept those coastal car parks that used to be free at Blyth and Newbiggin free of charge. Going forward to the next election, who knows if I will be sitting here or not to campaign against it if you try and bring it in again.
“Can you promise me that you will not, if you’re sitting there next term, introduce car parking charges at Blyth Beach and Newbiggin Beach. People in those communities want to breathe fresh air – it is our beach.
“Can you guarantee that you will not do it? Because I will come back and haunt you if you do.”
Coun Sanderson said that the car parks would remain free for at least the next year, but stopped short of promising it wouldn’t change further down the line.
He said: “The answer is undoubtedly they’re going to remain free for this financial year. You can’t tell what the finances will be next year.
“If a Conservative administration is in I can say yes, we will keep that car park free but not necessarily for the whole term – but certainly next year.”
