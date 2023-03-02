The two-bedroom properties, made available to people requiring ground floor accommodation, will now be built on a site off Lysdon Avenue in New Hartley and will be classed as affordable homes.

Accessibility features in the design of the properties include wider doorways, turning circles for wheelchairs, and level access showers, in the hope that prospective residents can remain in their homes for as long as possible should their health deteriorate.

Furthermore, toilet and sink locations have been chosen to allow full access to emergency services in the event of a fall in the bathroom.

A CGI of the bungalows.

The project is funded by Northumberland County Council and a grant from Homes England.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Northumberland has a growing elderly population with changing housing needs.

“We know there are residents in and around New Hartley who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in the village and live independently, close to their neighbours, family and friends.

“These new affordable bungalows will help to fill a specific need for this area, while freeing up larger accommodation for families in need.”

Construction of the bungalows is due to begin in the summer and will be managed by council-owned firm Advance Northumberland’s housebuilding arm.

Councillor Horncastle added: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent remains one of the council’s top priorities.

