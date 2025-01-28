Next step for plans to build four homes at Stannington Station Road site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Outline planning permission was granted for the construction of four residential dwellings in 2023 following an appeal and now a reserved matters application for the development’s layout, scale, appearance, access and landscaping has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.
The site lies between a recently built development called Ridge Grove to the west and existing houses that are to the east.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicants, Mr and Mrs Blewitt, includes the following: “All four dwellings are single storey and reflective of the scale of the dwellings recently constructed to the west.
“The four dwellings are to be constructed from complimentary materials including tile, brick and render.
“The appearance will compliment the appearance of the dwellings to the west and will help to incorporate the development into its environment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.