Northumberland county councillors have given their approval to a proposal to build 141 homes on the site of former hospital buildings in Morpeth.

It comes four years after outline permission was granted to demolish a number of buildings on the site of Northgate Hospital. Part of that outline permission included plans to build a housing estate, as well as a new in-patient unit.

And at a meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee, members agreed unanimously to proceed with the full application. The plans include 25 affordable homes – one more than required by the Northumberland Local Plan.

Head of land and partnerships at applicant Lovell Partnerships, Phil Jones, spoke in support of the application at the meeting. He stressed the importance of the affordable homes.

The entrance to the Northgate Hospital site.

Mr Jones said: “This application has been given a clean bill of health by expert officers and by statutory consultees.

“Houses are needed for young people and families who are currently living in houses that are too small for them, in rented accommodation that is overpriced, sharing with friends or still living at home with their parents.

“Our scheme will ensure that current and future generations of people will have the right to own a home that meets their own needs and aspirations. The scheme is generally suitable and will result in benefits for both new and existing residents.”

The plans also include the retention of the hospital’s water tower due to its rarity as well as architectural and artistic interest.

There are currently around 14,000 people on the housing register in Northumberland, of whom around 6,000 are deemed not to be in adequate housing. Despite this, there were a number of objections to the plans.

According to the planning report presented to members, the county council received 60 objections focused primarily around road safety as well as impacts on infrastructure.

But members unanimously voted to go with officers’ recommendations and approve the scheme.

Referring to the final stage in the process if the reserved matters bid was to be approved, a Lovell Partnerships planning document states: “Condition 22 (of the approved hybrid application) for the Residential Phasing Plan will be subject to a future application, once the layout is approved, in accordance with the requirement for this element to be approved prior to the commencement of development.”