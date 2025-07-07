Work starting on a significant expansion of a north Northumberland caravan park has taken a step closer now that a planning document has been signed.

Earlier this year, Dunham Leisure received approval to create up to 199 new static caravan pitches and associated infrastructure at the South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford from Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

It was put forward at the meeting that the development would strengthen the park’s reputation as a year-round tourism hub while contributing an additional £1million annually to the local economy, on top of the £1.5million the park already generates.

And planning permission has now been officially granted following an agreement between the company and the local authority, known as Section 106, for a financial contribution of £68,780 to be made to the Coastal Mitigation Service.

There are various conditions that apply throughout the build process and the ones that need to be approved by the council before the development can commence are the landscape and ecological management plan, and the construction surface water management plan.

The councillors supported the recommendation of the planning officers, who said in a report: “The principle of new tourism development is acceptable in this case.

“The site is located adjacent an existing holiday park, on the edge of the settlement of Belford. The proposals also seek to enhance and support an existing business in economic terms.

“The development by virtue of its location, design and layout is considered acceptable in terms of impact on landscape character.

“The proposals will be visible from short range views and while changing the outlook for neighbouring residents the proposals demonstrate acceptable standards of separation within and outwith the development.”

Objections had been raised by members of the community. They included Belford and Middleton Parish Council, which branded the application “gross over-development” and warned it would have an impact on the “visual amenity” of the southern part of Belford – particularly the Grade I listed Belford Hall.

However, 12 comments of support for the proposals were also submitted to the council, with the economic benefits of the development among those raised.