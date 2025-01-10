Next step for Living Barracks initiative in Berwick as major planning application is submitted

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:33 GMT
A major planning application for the Berwick Barracks site has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The Berwick Barracks Partnership of organisations is aiming to transform the Barracks through its Living Barracks refurbishment initiative and its latest bid relates to the East range – Blocks O, A, B, C; Officers’ Mess, Bread and Meat Store (externals) and Toilet Block.

A design, access and heritage statement, one of the documents lodged with the application, includes the following: “The proposals include the formation of celebratory museum facilities, F&B café offering, office/administration spaces, community/volunteer areas, public archive, collection storage, mixed use/learning areas and support spaces.

“A new single-storey Atrium Building is proposed as a museum arrival space, with potential to accommodate flexible events and act as a fully accessible link between the various ancillary buildings.

Berwick Barracks. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.Berwick Barracks. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.
Berwick Barracks. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

Accessibility and activity within the Parade Square will be further improved by the introduction of a new perimeter walkway, with opportunities for interpretation elements and external café seating.

“The proposals for the Atrium Building include a central hipped roof, which takes inspiration from the nearby Bread and Meat Store and Gymnasium.

“Rooflights provide natural light at the historic perimeter stonework and new hipped roof, with an elegant entrance canopy.

“The new museum space will feel like one unified museum, offering the opportunity to explore three distinct permanent exhibitions seamlessly.

“Each of these will have a slightly varied feel and focus and, therefore, can make sure that the entire museum space provides diverse experiences that can work for all target audiences.”

