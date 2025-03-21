A global healthcare company that is seeking to expand its Cramlington site has taken the next step in the planning process.

Organon Pharma UK is aiming to grow capacity and create new jobs at the facility off Shotton Lane.

An application by the firm submitted last August was approved by Northumberland County Council earlier this year. It included: “Outline planning permission for a 7,000m² packing hall over two floors (including 2,000m² of upper floor for plant and office accommodation), a 1,150m² amenity hub set, 4,400m² distribution warehouse with dock levellers, improved and enlarged car parking and enhanced soft landscaping.”

Outline approval means what is known as ‘reserved matters’ still need to get the green light and a reserved matters proposal for access, appearance, layout, landscaping and scale has now been lodged with the council.

The Organon Pharma UK site in Cramlington. Picture by Google.

Organon Pharma UK has a portfolio of therapies and it also has products in women’s health and biosimilars.

The planning statement for the first application, submitted on behalf of the applicant by Hedley Planning Services, included the following: “The business operates 24/7 and employs around 650 people.

“The investment in processing, packaging, warehousing and staff facilities will allow additional production to be brought ‘in-house’ and help secure the existing 650 jobs long term, while there would be an additional 17FTE posts created.

“Organon’s business plan necessitates additional packing lines to accommodate growth and regulatory compliance.

“The new proposal aims to increase capacity with a purpose-built packing hall to best use the limited space within the site.”