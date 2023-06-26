The money can be used for a wide range of community causes, including those that enhance the environment and promote health and well-being. The grant has also been particularly helpful to youth and sports groups.

Grants of up to 75 per cent up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications. However, recipients must be able to fund the other 25 per cent from other sources.

The deadline for the next round of funding is September 29. For more information or to apply, go to nland.cc/Chest or email [email protected]

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.