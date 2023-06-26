News you can trust since 1854
Next round for Northumberland County Council's community grant scheme

Voluntary and community groups across the county that need financial assistance are being invited to apply for funding from Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest initiative.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

The money can be used for a wide range of community causes, including those that enhance the environment and promote health and well-being. The grant has also been particularly helpful to youth and sports groups.

Grants of up to 75 per cent up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications. However, recipients must be able to fund the other 25 per cent from other sources.

The deadline for the next round of funding is September 29. For more information or to apply, go to nland.cc/Chest or email [email protected]

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We have made it as simple as possible to apply for this grant scheme and would ask people to get in touch if they think they have a project that we may be able to help fund.”

