Passengers have been promised a “smoother” journey through Newcastle International Airport after city councillors backed expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport won approval on June 6 for a three-storey extension that will enhance its departure lounge and baggage arrivals area.

It is hoped that the project, on which building work is due to start this summer, can help cut congestion at busy flight times and prevent overcrowding at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the plans were backed by Newcastle City Council’s planning committee, airport chief executive Nick Jones said the extension would “significantly enhance the departure lounge, creating more space for food and drink outlets and additional seating to improve the overall passenger experience”.

Newcastle International Airport.

He added: “The international baggage arrivals area will also be expanded and an extra luggage carousel will be installed, helping to deliver a smoother, more seamless journey for passengers.

“This project follows almost £20million of recent investment in the airport, including resurfacing the runway and upgrading many of the catering facilities. We’re now looking forward to beginning work on the terminal extension this summer.”

The airport has also said that its flight capacity will not change as a result of the extension and that a significant increase in passenger numbers is not expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Juna Sathian, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “A successful airport means a successful North East, so I am delighted that the planning committee has approved the expansion of the terminal.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in our airport and I look forward to work starting soon.”