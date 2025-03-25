New vehicle keeps rural library service moving in Northumberland

A new mobile library van is set to hit the roads of Northumberland thanks to a £225,000 investment.

The vehicle will soon be filled with books and ready to go – meaning residents of the most remote areas of the county will have access to a lending library on their doorstep.

The mobile library will cater for all ages, from children's books, adult fiction and non-fiction to large print and audio materials for those with visual impairments and has a built-in lift for disabled people.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives at Northumberland County Council, said: “A great mobile library service has been highlighted as a ‘must have’ by residents – and we all know picking up a good book keeps folk entertained, enriched and engaged.

A new mobile library vehicle.

“The mobile service is designed to reach residents who don’t have easy access to our branch libraries, such as people with mobility issues or young children.

“People look forward to the library visits, which also help to stop isolation and loneliness by offering a chance for social interaction.

“Staff are also trained to look out for signs that someone may need support and to pass on details to the relevant partners.

“This mobile library is more than just books on wheels – it’s about bringing people together, encouraging learning, and offering vital services to those who need them most – so I’d say it is a great investment.”

The addition of the new vehicle also offers the opportunity to revise routes to take in new housing development in isolated areas.