Northumberland County Council is using the latest monitoring equipment to improve mobile connections across the county.

Cutting-edge technology from mobile network analysts Streetwave is being integrated into the local authority’s refuse vehicles, which will serve as mobile monitoring units to assess and verify real-time signal strength and quality across Northumberland.

The vehicles will be able to go about their usual routes with no added requirements.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the iNorthumberland and Local Services teams at the council – who are working together to collect comprehensive data on coverage, speed, and phone signal quality, which will be used to generate valuable, transparent and actionable data insights and coverage maps.

Coun Richard Wearmouth and representatives of those involved in the initiative.

It aims to proactively identify and rectify areas with poor mobile coverage, ensuring that residents and businesses in Northumberland experience seamless connectivity.

The council will then be able to provide major mobile operators such as EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone with this information, enabling them to accurately address connectivity challenges in these key areas.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate services, said: “This latest initiative highlights our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Northumberland has access to reliable and high-quality mobile connectivity.

“We know there is still a lot to be done in certain parts of the county – not only in our rural areas, but also some of our urban areas too.