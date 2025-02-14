New strategy aims to future-proof Northumberland’s food production
The Northumberland Food Strategy explores the entire food chain – from soil and nature to production, consumption, waste and recycling.
It will guide decision-making, investment and governance for improving growing levels of diet-related ill health, reducing inequalities including and food poverty and making the most of locally-produced food.
Wider challenges are also considered such as farming, fishing and food production, impacts of climate change and global events such as the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have underscored the need for greater self-sufficiency and resilience in the food system.
Collaborating with Food and Drink North East, the strategy aims to develop a Northumberland food brand and standard that will strengthen the food and drink sector and foster closer supply chain links, supporting both local growth and the visitor economy.
Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities at the county council, said: “There is an abundance of great food to get excited about in our county.
“Northumberland is filled with exceptional artisan bakers, cheesemakers, brewers, distillers and retailers, and there are real opportunities to champion these producers.
“Not only that, but producing and consuming closer to home can generate significant economic, environmental, health and social benefits for our people and our communities.”
The strategy reflects the council’s commitment to securing long-term benefits for people, businesses and the environment, while supporting the goal of making Northumberland net zero by 2040.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.