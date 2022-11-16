The new path between Williams Way and Belford Primary School will cross the former St Mary’s Middle School site.

The old middle school buildings and part of the grounds are currently occupied by Creative Culture under licence from the Diocese of Durham and Newcastle until a purchase is finalised.

Project manager Guy Wickham explained: “When the former middle school site transfers to private hands, access to the primary school will no longer be possible via the original route and pupils would have to use the access off the B6349 West Street, which is the main road from Belford to Wooler and involves the use of a very narrow pavement.

The former St Mary's C of E Middle School in Belford.

“An alternative pedestrian access route has been formulated to construct a new footpath across part of the middle school land that is being sold by the Diocese, to then continue across the remainder of the playing field land that will be transferred to the parish council.

“This new means of access will avoid the risk in using the alternative school access from West Street and is a safer means of access for pupils and parents from the Williams Way area of the town.

"It also recognises the significant housing development currently underway in the Williams Way/Raynham Road area of Belford and the increased pedestrian traffic accessing the school and community playing field that this will bring.”