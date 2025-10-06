Double yellow lines have been introduced on a Bamburgh road in an attempt to alleviate peak-time traffic congestion.

Parking restrictions are now in place along the whole of the Wynding from the centre of the village to the golf club.

The work has been carried out by Northumberland County Council following another summer of inconsiderate parking.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member, said: “In such a world renowned and special landscape we only put down urban features like yellow lines when it’s really needed.

“But myself and the parish council have been lobbying for these for the last few years to ensure emergency services like the coastguard and ambulance can reach the beach, golf club and the cottages at the end of the Wynding.

“On busy days you couldn’t get down the road at all and now there is a new car park in the village people have no excuse for people to park all over the place.”