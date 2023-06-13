The new programme, approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, will drive forward the implementation of the Ashington Town Investment Plan.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “This is a major milestone in the redevelopment of Ashington town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new programme brings together a suite of emerging investments which will significantly contribute to the economic growth of the town and build on the game changing opportunities of the new passenger rail service to transform the town’s future.

Ashington town centre.

“To have reached this stage is down to the commitment of everyone involved, from residents and businesses through to staff, councillors, Ashington Town Board members and many others.

“It is a signal of our commitment to supporting the delivery of the Ashington Investment Plan developed with our private, public and community partners in the town.”

John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia and chairman of the Ashington Town Board, added: "I’m delighted to see this new programme being created by the council in support of the Ashington Investment Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashington is a town with major assets and huge potential and this suite of projects will help to secure a town centre the whole community can be proud of.

"This is a key priority for Ashington Town Board which has, and will, continue to bring partners in the town together, to champion our town with the aim of making it a fantastic place for all.”

The programme brings together significant funding from Northumberland County Council, the North of Tyne Combined Authority and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the recently announced award from the Government of £16.4m for transformational investments at Wansbeck Square and Portland Park sites.

These capital projects are a key part of the long-term vision for the town centre, which focuses on improving pedestrian movements from the new Ashington Station through the high street into Portland Park and includes creating an attractive link from Woodhorn Road to Portland Park, at ‘Grand Corner’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will support the development of proposals for a cinema facility and public realm at Portland Park with a design team to be appointed this summer.

Plans for the redevelopment of Wansbeck Square will get underway through the programme, with the objective of creating an attractive town centre gateway from the new railway station including high quality public realm, landscaping, space for events and activities, and potentially a new community facility.

The investment includes £2.4m from the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Town Centres and High Streets Investment Fund to fund public realm improvements, cultural events and activities that will run from autumn 2023 to March 2025.

The creation of the programme adds to the significant investments already planned in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad