The county council’s strategic planning committee approved plans for the new £10 million anaerobic digestion facility.

It will be built on the site of a composting and wood shredding site on Ellington Road in the village of Ellington, north of Ashington.

Suez has said there is a national need to reduce food waste and to put any food that is wasted to good use.

A CGI image of what the anaerobic digestion facility at Ellington will look like. Photo: Suez.

The facility will do that by turning food waste from across the region into ‘reliable, renewable energy’ as well as compost-like soil improver.

Suez say it is a “win-win” for communities and the environment.

Council planning officer David Love told members it would provide enough power for 5,500 homes.

Cllr Trevor Thorne, chairman, was supportive of the proposals, which were put forward by waste management company Suez.

He said: “This is a huge investment by a private company – £10 million. It is great to see investment like this in infrastructure.

“I do think back to when I was chair of strategic planning 10 or 15 years ago when we had a site visit looking at the facility on Teesside that creates energy from food waste. It was a real eye opener.

“It gets a big tick from me.”

The plans were unanimously approved by the committee.